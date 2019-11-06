MTRCB Chief lauds bus lines complying with agency rules

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board conducted an inspection and information drive on passenger buses and various bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City at the start of last week’s All Saints and All Souls’ long weekend.

The team was led by MTRCB Chairperson Rachel Arenas along with board members Paolo Santos, Marissa Laguardia and Racquel Cruz, accom­panied by Officer-in-Charge (OIC)-Executive Director and lawyer Ann Marie Nemenzo and the Monitoring and Inspection Unit staff.

The said activity aimed to increase public awareness and to ensure that buses only exhibited materials within the General Audience (“G”) or Parental Guidance (“PG”) film classifications so that children on board will not be exposed to inappropriate material.

The check coincided with the anticipated volume of commuters tra­veling to different provinces for the long weekend. In faithfully executing the inspection, Arenas lauded the efforts of Baliwag Transit and Golden Bee Transit in ensuring compliance with MTRCB’s regulations. The said buses only show television programs as their “on-board” entertainment and thereby assure passengers that materials shown are within the parameters of Parental Guidance rating.





Ceres Bus Liner and Saulog Transit, Inc. were found to have committed violations against the agency’s guidelines, showing unrated movie materials through a built-in player and the failure to post the “Paunawa” rating stickers inside the public vehicles.

The MTRCB encourages all stakeholders, especially the commuting public to actively safeguard their right to responsible media content.

Violations should be reported to (02) 83767380 and 0920-9492460 or via email address [email protected]