Entertainment 'The Shining' lures Ewan McGregor to 'Dr. Sleep'

By THE MANILA TIMES
Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick. These dual legendary namedrops were a crucial motivation for Ewan McGregor (“Moulin Rouge,” “Star Wars” trilogy) to be on board his first-ever horror/suspense film, “Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep,” which opens in Philippine cinemas on Thursday, November 7.

The new film continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in Kubrick’s “The Shining.” McGregor is joined by Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran in the season’s major horror event, “Doctor Sleep,” directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by King.

The Stephen King story is Ewan McGregor’s first ever horror/suspense movie.

McGregor relates, “The Shining was talked about as being the scariest film in the world. As a result, I didn’t watch it until I was in my late teens…and I only saw it once, because it scared the s**t out of me. I’m not really into scary films — I don’t like putting myself through that. But I liked the novel `Doctor Sleep’ very much, which I read after the script. Then, I went back and read `The Shining,’ which I enjoyed as well. Perhaps even more than the source material, it was Danny’s story that really interested me. It is just amazing for an actor have all of this backstory.”

Without question, Danny Torrance is a character both moviegoers and readers have cared about. He is subjected to unspeakable trauma as a child, nearly all of it at the hands of his father, Jack. To shut down his pain, he follows in the same toxic and alcoholic tendencies as Jack Torrance, nearly destroying himself just to get the memories and his shine to stop. After hitting rock bottom with a resounding thud, he runs as far as he can with the money remaining in his pocket. Then, in Frazier, New Hampshire, his real journey begins.


McGregor considers, “Having gone through this terrible experience, how does Danny carry on? How does he deal with his shine and deal with the fact that he’s different? He deals by drinking, like his father did, to the point where he can’t drink anymore. That was a very interesting prospect for me, to play somebody at that low curve of his soul. Then, also like his father, Danny gets sober; Jack did the same a few months before he took the job at the Overlook.”

Finding a safe and welcoming community in the local AA chapter, Danny is led to a post for which he is uniquely suited.

Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a WarnerMedia Company.

