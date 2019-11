AN Army man was found dead inside a military camp in Camarines Sur, police reported on Wednesday.

Pili Municipal Police Station (MPS), in a report to Camp Crame, identified the victim as Staff Sgt. Ricardo Caraballo, 55.

The body of Caraballo was found with a gun beside him inside Camp Wenee Martillana, Pili at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Police are determining the cause of death, including the possibility of suicide. DARWIN PESCO