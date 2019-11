A judge was gunned down in San Fernando City, La Union, police reported on Wednesday.

The City of San Fernando Police (CSFP), in a report to Camp Crame, identified the victim as Mario Anacleto Bañez, 54.

Based on the report, Bañez was shot at Barangay Mameltac at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bañez was rushed to the Bethany hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police is investigating the incident. DARWIN PESCO