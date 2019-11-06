No administrative raps vs Albayalde – Napolcom

FORMER Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde won’t be charged administratively for lack of “substantive evidence” on his involvement in the Pampanga drug recycling controversy but 13 of his men will take the rap, the National Police Commission (Napolcom) said on Wednesday.

“They [Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)] were able to come up with a finding that there is no basis to charge Albayalde administratively,” Napolcom Vice Chairman Rogelio Casurao said in a television interview.

Casurao said that DILG Secretary Eduardo Año decided on the case based on the report submitted by the Napolcom.

Año said, however, that the 13 so-called “ninja cops” in the 2013 Pampanga raid would face administrative charges.

They are Maj. Rodney Baloyo IV, Capt. Joven de Guzman Jr., Master Sergeants Jules Maniago, Donald Roque, Ronald Santos, Rommel Vital, Alcindor Tinio, Eligio Valeroso, Staff Sergeants Dindo Dizon, Gilbert de Vera, Romeo Guerrero Jr., Dante Dizon and Cpl. Anthony Lacsamana.





De Guzman, Vital, Guerrero, and Roque were dismissed by PNP officer-in-charge (OIC) Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa based on the recommendation of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS).

The report was submitted to President Rodrigo Duterte on October 25, Año said.

“Those are the findings of the DILG-Napolcom review and reinvestigation board and the President approved it,” Año told reporters in a phone interview.