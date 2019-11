A public school teacher was stabbed dead in Caramoran, Catanduanes, police reported on Wednesday.

Caramoran Municipal Police Station (MPS) identified the victim as Mel Rose Baloloy, 37.

Baloloy was stabbed by two unidentified male suspects at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Barangay Toytoy.

Investigation on the incident is ongoing, police said.