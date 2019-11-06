‘Quiel’ intensifies into tropical storm – Pagasa

“QUIEL” (international name: Nakri) has gained strength and has intensified into a tropical storm as of late Tuesday evening, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted the tropical depression at 445 kilometers west-southwest of Subic, Zambales. It packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph. It was moving east-southeast at 10 kph.

Quiel is the 17th tropical cyclone to enter Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this year and the first in November. It may further intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours.

Pagasa weather specialist said Quiel was expected to linger within the PAR until Friday but was less likely to make landfall in any part of the country.

On Wednesday, Quiel is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, Palawan and Western Visayas.





A prevailing tail-end of a cold front is affecting Northern Luzon and will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley Region.

The rest of the country may experience localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Gale warning remains up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Isabela, and Palawan.

Pagasa also spotted another typhoon with international name “Halong” at 2,985 east of extreme northern Luzon outside PAR.

It is carrying maximum sustained winds of 215 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 265 kph.

Mendoza said Halong, which was moving north-northwest at 10 kph, was not likely to enter PAR.