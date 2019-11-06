Home News Nation Senate lauds South Korea’s role in PH development

Senate lauds South Korea’s role in PH development

By Bernadette Tamayo
THE Senate on Tuesday passed Resolution 159 expressing Manila’s gratitude to South Korea for its important role in Philippine development and economic progress.

Sen. Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, the resolution’s principal author, sponsored its approval to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the robust bilateral relations between the Philippines and South Korea.

“It is a good time for us to pass this resolution this month because the President (Rodrigo Duterte) is scheduled to be in the Republic of Korea mid-November for the Asean-Republic of Korea commemorative summit,” Pimentel said.

Asean is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Pimentel noted that the bilateral relations between the Philippines and South Korea, established on March 3, 1949, had been tested by history and is a relationship ‘forged in blood,’ with more than 7,400 Filipino soldiers fighting alongside Korean troops during the Korean War.


He said the bilateral relations between the two countries “encompasses extensive cooperation in many fields, including trade and investments, infrastructure development, agriculture, tourism, scientific and technological cooperation, energy cooperation, rural development, health and sanitation, defense and security, disaster preparedness and climate change mitigation, and people-to-people exchanges.”

The total amount of trade between the Philippines and South Korea in 2018 has reached more than $15 billion, making Seoul the fourth largest trading partner of Manila.

