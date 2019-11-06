Home News Regions 14 Nueva Ecija towns get SGLG award

14 Nueva Ecija towns get SGLG award

By CELSO M. CAJUCOM
FOURTEEN Nueva Ecija towns on Tuesday received the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) in line with the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) yearly search for outstanding leadership in initiating development in the countryside.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año led the awarding at the Manila Hotel attended by congressmen, governors, mayors and other local officials from 306 towns and 57 cities from all over the country.

Año commended the 380 local government units for their “excellent leadership in line with the DILG’s thrust of more aggressive development programs across the nation.”

Among the awardee was Bongabon Mayor Allan Gamilla for agriculture, tourism, infrastructure development, economic enterprise, social development and peace and order.

Palayan City Mayor Adrianne Mae Cuevas said she envisioned her city to play a more active role in employment, as shown in the city’s business hub for agroindustrial development, and of medium and small scale enterprise.


San Leonardo Mayor Froilan Nagaño attributed the fast growth of agroindustrial to the economic management schemes of the province .

Mayor Nestor Alvarez, Science City of Munoz, strives to make his city to be the main source of innovation for new knowledge and breakthrough through research and development program.

Talavera Mayor Nerivi Santos-Martinez received four consecutive SGLG awards. She vowed to continue fostering genuine public service.

Other awardees were Zaragosa Mayor Efren Nievez, Rizal Mayor Trina Andres, San Jose City Mayor Mario Salvador, Cabiao Mayor Ramil Rivera, Cuyapo Mayor Flor Esteban, Llanera Mayor Ronnie Pascual and San Antonio Mayor Arvin Salonga.

