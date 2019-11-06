DoLE allots P200M for quake victims

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) has allotted P200 million for workers affected by earthquakes in Mindanao.

During his visit to quake-stricken areas, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd directed senior officials and DoLE regional offices to expedite the roll out of emergency employment for displaced workers and livelihood assistance to workers in the informal sector.

“We may need more than P500 million to cover all those needing assistance and emergency employment in the affected areas. We can use up over P200 million of our available assistance funds for this purpose,” the Labor chief said.

He added that the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) would also provide calamity assistance for the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the quake-hit areas.





“The OWWA board has decided to give P3,000 per family of OFW in the areas hit by the earthquake, so, for those who have OFW relatives, please tell them that they are entitled to financial assistance from OWWA,” Bello said.

Earlier, Bello dispatched senior Labor officials and quick response teams to areas severely hit by the 6.5-magnitude earthquake to assess the situation and provide assistance to the affected workers.

Meanwhile, the head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) visited the displaced families in North Cotabato.

Archbishop Romulo Valles, CBCP president, encouraged survivors in Makilala town, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Valles called on the public to extend help to earthquake victims, particularly those in the dioceses of Kidapawan and Digos in Davao del Sur.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that over 188,000 people were affected in about 240 villages, and some 24,000 people are staying in evacuation centers.