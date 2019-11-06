Over 1,000 bus drivers face suspension 

OVER 1,000 public utility bus drivers who committed a slew of traffic violations will soon be suspended, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Tuesday.

MMDA General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said the agency would closely coordinate with the Land Transportation Office in monitoring drivers with “consistent” violations.

According to the MMDA, from 2004 to 2019, the number of erring bus driver reached 1,700. Some of them recorded as many as 533 violations.

“Magkakaroon ng aksyon, definitely masususpinde itong mga drivers na ito (There will be action, these drivers will be suspended). We are expecting more than 1,000 drivers. So, just imagine, isang libong driver ‘to, isang libong bus ay luluwag talaga ‘yan (So, imagine, 1,000 drivers, 1,000 buses, the roads will be cleared),” Garcia said.

He added that the MMDA would next train its guns on drivers of private vehicles.



