Spanish king booed in Catalonia visit

By Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain: Violence and the disparaging of others have no place in the dispute over Catalonia’s independence, Spanish King Felipe VI said during a visit with his family to the northeastern region Monday that was greeted with widespread protests. The Spanish monarch has long been the target of fierce criticism by separatists. His speech two years ago calling for Spanish unity after police violently cracked down on those who tried to cast votes in a banned independence referendum angered many and fueled republican sentiment.

