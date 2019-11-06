Home News World Turkey captures Baghdadi’s sister

Turkey captures Baghdadi’s sister

By Associated Press
By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State (IS) group in northwestern Syria on Monday, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence “gold mine.”

Little is known about the sister of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Turkish official said the 65-year-old known as Rasmiya Awad is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group. He did not elaborate.

Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the town of Azaz in Aleppo province.

The area is part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out a military incursion to chase away IS militants and Kurdish fighters starting 2016. Allied Syrian groups manage the area known as the Euphrates Shield zone.

The official said the sister was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children. The adults are being interrogated, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol.


“This kind of thing is an intelligence gold mine. What she knows about [IS] can significantly expand our understanding of the group and help us catch more bad guys,” the official said.

Al-Baghdadi, an Iraqi from Samarra, was killed in a U.S. raid in the nearby province of Idlib last month.

The raid was a major blow to the group, which has lost territories it held in Syria and Iraq in a series of military defeats by the U.S-led coalition and Syrian and Iraqi allies.

Many IS members have escaped through smuggling routes to northwestern Syria in the final days of battle ahead of the group’s territorial defeat earlier this year, while others have melted into the desert in Syria or Iraq.

The reclusive leader al-Baghdadi was known to be close to one of his brothers, known by his nom de guerre Abu Hamza.

Al-Baghdadi’s aide, a Saudi, was killed hours after the raid, also in northwestern Syria, in a US strike. The group named a successor to al-Baghdadi days later, but little is known about him or how the group’s structure has been affected by the successive blows.

AP

OTHER STORIES

World

Vietnam nabs 8 suspects behind 39 truck deaths

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
HO CHI MINH: Vietnam has arrested eight more people in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a truck in Britain who...
Read more
World

Beijing develops new rocket, missile launcher

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
China’s new multiple rocket launcher, which debuted at the National Day parade on October 1, not only fires rockets, but also tactical ballistic and...
Read more
World

Airline captain brings lover into cockpit, gets suspended for life

Global Times -
0
An Air Guilin captain has been suspended for life from flying after he invited a young woman into the airplane’s cockpit during a flight. A...
Read more
World

US starts pullout from climate pact

Associated Press -
0
WASHINGTON: The United States has told the United Nations (UN) it has begun the process of pulling out of the landmark 2015 Paris climate...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

LPGMA party-list Rep. Albano passes away

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LPG Marketers Association (LPGMA) Party-list Rep. Rodolfo B. Albano Jr. passed away on Tuesday. He was 85. Albano served as vice-chairman of the House of...
Read more

Phivolcs launches web tool for tsunami hazards

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) launched a web-based tool that could provide information on tsunami hazards in an area. The GeoAnalytics is...
Read more

29 earthquake victims treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato  

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TWENTY-NINE internally displaced persons (IDP) from the series of earthquakes in Mindanao were treated for food poisoning in North Cotabato after allegedly eating donated...
Read more

Tropical depression enters PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
A tropical depression has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday and was named “Quiel,” the state-run weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric,...
Read more

Cotabato aftershocks diminish but area remains ‘highly stressed’ – Phivolcs

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE number of aftershocks to the strong quakes in Cotabato has diminished, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Renato U. Solidum, Jr. said. As of...
Read more

Today’s Front Page November 06, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page November 06, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.