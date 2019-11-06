Democracy, like trade, is not free

I PROFESSED my unreserved admiration for the American political system previously, keeping in mind, of course, that there are criticisms as to its efficacy (what with the resulting recurring budgetary stalemates leading to repeated closures of government in recent years and so on), as well as its applicability to other democracies in the world, not the least its former colony of the Philippines. Well, for me, just as for many founding fathers of the United States, government is but a necessary evil. More philosophically, as was laid out in the American Declaration of Independence, I subscribe that there are certain individual rights that are inalienable and self-evident, and among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. And governments are instituted among the people, deriving their rights to govern only from the consent of the governed.

In other words, the people are the masters and governments are but servants that should fulfill the wishes of the majority (albeit often a “moderated” majority, as with the institution of Electoral College in American presidential elections to ensure more adequate representations by the smaller states). But more often than not, and especially in many developing countries where, frankly speaking, political maturity is still wanting (no insult intended, just stating both statistical and anecdotal observations), the governments, unchecked and almost certainly unbalanced, even if supposedly democratically elected (at least at one time), often tend to lord it over the people. This inversion of the master-servant relationship is due primarily to the over-easy entrustment by the people of the powerful organs of state (strong military and police forces, etc.) to the government, without either adequate constant vigilance and supervision, or in-built checks and balances within the government. Of course, what I would call remnants of feudalistic mentality still lingers in many developing countries, whereby idolization of charismatic personalities and consequent submission to his or her unbridled leadership is the order of the day, compounding the democratic deficit.

So, until the peoples of such places are willing to finally undergo their own version of “enlightenment” and shirk from essentially the cult of personality, and instead adopt a rational subscription to the true tenet of equality under the law, it would be difficult to have a more thorough democratization process. The American budgetary impasses leading to governmental paralysis mentioned above is often touted as the counter-example as to why the American style of representative democracy should not be aped elsewhere. Well, we don’t even have to go that far yet. The leaders whom we choose should at least possess the integrity of being decent and honest. George Washington, who led the American freedom fighters to victories in the American War of Independence, could very well have aggrandized himself and ruled forever as president-for-life or even reverting the fledgling American nation to a kingdom, with himself installed as king instead of the colonial British monarch. But he had the decency to decline such malignant intentions, and stepped down after two terms.

Mind you, America back then was very much also a “developing country” in the modern sense, and not the superpower that it is today. In one after another developing country in modern times, however, the founding father tends to stay on much longer than he is still welcome, with the late Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe as perhaps the prime example, indulging or even encouraging corruption and collusion in order to continue to buy his way to stay in power amid dwindling popular support. A paralyzed government along the way of the ultimate checks and balances in the American political system is indeed the price to pay for the ultimate expression of democracy. But is it so bad when compared to the daily grind in many developing countries, of spiral descent into autocracy where, for example, basic human rights are often trampled upon to satisfy the leader’s greed and thirst for continued power? Democracy is not free or self-evident; it has to be earned and practiced.





So much for politics and democracy. Let us turn briefly to the economy. For the longest period of time, at least since the end of the Second World War, America has been the champion of free trade, of lowering tariffs (custom taxes) and non-tariff barriers everywhere in the world so that goods and services could be more readily traded and economies could thus boom. America pushed for various rounds of global trade negotiations, albeit with varying results. These are again American efforts, which I heartily salute.

But free trade, just like democracy, comes with a price. When tariffs are slashed, businesses that have been operating in tightly regulated jurisdictions with high taxes and labor costs would of course seek to move to more loosely regulated jurisdictions with lower taxes and labor costs, and perhaps export their goods and services from the foreign jurisdictions back to their original jurisdictions. That has indeed been the prevalent practice of many American businesses over the last half century, along the way boosting the economic development of the willing emerging markets where they are more than welcome with their capital and technologies. Yes, American jobs were lost as American businesses shifted overseas, but the American consumers enjoy the benefit of lower prices for their imported goods and services as well. So, it was sort of a win-win situation for both America and the emerging markets. There is a price to be paid, but many gains in return.

Step in Donald Trump, who appears to have a particular abhorrence for trade imbalances, of America importing more than it exports to many countries around the world, of American businesses continuing to be lured overseas. But launching trade wars against both friend and foe alike by increasing tariffs is perhaps not the most sanguine way forward to address this admittedly undesired consequence of free trade. Instead, the more than baby steps that Trump has undertaken domestically should be left to work their wonders. American corporate taxation was almost halved by Trump. The suffocating regulatory requirements are being relaxed. And the once powerful American labor unions have since waned in influence. All these measures, if given a bit longer gestation period, would likely yield the results that Trump intended, of American businesses gradually moving back to the American mainland, because operating overseas also entails some often nuanced but significant risks. And free trade could still be preserved, for America’s and indeed the world’s sake.