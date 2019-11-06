3 suicide bombers dead in Sulu clash

THREE alleged suicide bombers who were about to carry out attacks in Sulu were killed in a clash with troops on Tuesday, the military said.

Two of the three terrorists were Egyptians while the other was a local member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, according to the Philippine Army’s 11th Infantry Division.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, head of the Western Mindanao Command, identified the two Egyptians only as Abduramil and Abdurahman, saying their last names were being verified. The local Abu Sayyaf member has not been identified.

The encounter happened in Indanan, at 4:50 p.m, when the three suspects, aboard a motorcycle, were sighted at a military checkpoint in Barangay Kan Islam.

The suspects fired first, prompting the troops to retaliate in a gunbattle that lasted for five minutes.





After the firefight, government forces recovered a caliber .45 with ammunition, a hand grenade and two vests equipped with explosives and triggering devices similar to the ones used by bombers in previous attacks.

The bodies of the three terrorists were also recovered.

Sobejana said the two foreign terrorists were believed to be the husband and son of the female suicide bomber involved in the attack at a military post also in Indanan last September 8.

Sobejana said, however that this has yet to be validated.