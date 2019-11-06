Palace to Robredo: Drug post not ‘non-existent’, seize ‘golden opportunity’

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday denied President Rodrigo Duterte gave Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo a “non-existent” position when he appointed the opposition leader as co-chairman of a government committee against illegal drugs.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said Robredo’s appointment was a “golden opportunity” that she should seize.

“In the face of a challenge to offer meaningful public service, the camp of VP Leni has been hewing and dodging, giving all sorts of excuses and demands. We would like to think that they do not come from VP Leni herself but from her advisers who apparently would not want her to succeed in serving the people,” Panelo said.

“Her mouthpiece is quoted as saying that PRRD’s (President Duterte’s) offer to VP Leni to become the Drug Czar is not sincere because the position is non-existent pointing to Executive Order No. 15 (s. 2017) as the basis. We hate to educate a member of the bar but obviously the agent of the principal needs to brush up [on] his law,” he added.

Lawyer Barry Gutierrez, Robredo’s spokesman said on Tuesday that the vice president would have no real powers as co-chairman of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), based on the executive order that created the panel.

But Panelo, who also serves as Duterte’s top legal counsel, noted that it was “basic legal doctrine that the President, as the sole repository of executive power, has the exclusive and awesome prerogative of control over all offices and officials in the Executive Branch.”





“He has the inherent continuing authority to create positions and items, as well as to reorganize instrumentalities, within the bureaucracy,” Panelo said.

“Contrary to the insinuation, it is unnecessary to amend Executive Order No. 15 (s. 2017). Article 7, Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution and Book III, Title III, Chapter 10, Section 31 of the 1987 Administrative Code should be instructive,” he added.

In appointing Robredo as drug czar, Panelo said the President “is simply being open to suggestions from a critic of the drug war” because he “believes that there is no better person who can implement such suggestions than the person making them.”

“The President’s campaign against illegal drugs is far from being a failure or ineffective as proposed by VP Leni. The Duterte presidency has unearthed the magnitude and gravity of the drug menace and the Administration is vigorously addressing it, achieving results no previous administration was able to accomplish,” he said

The Palace official advised Robredo to accept, “to reflect and give the matter a careful thought.”

“Sleep over it. The challenge of meaningful public service necessarily involves a huge burden. Public office is a public trust. We do not believe that the Vice President is incapable of rising up to the challenge and doing justice to the trust reposed upon her by Filipino people, unless of course she proves us wrong by declining the appointment,” Panelo said.

“The Vice-President is welcome to the Cabinet. It is a golden opportunity worth taking. This is her moment. She should seize it. Destiny beckons. History awaits her,” he added.

Duterte signed Robredo’s appointment on October 31, a day before he flew to Thailand for the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea transmitted the appointment letter to the Office of the Vice President.

If she accepts the position, Robredo will serve as ICAD co-chairman, a Cabinet rank, until June 30 2022, unless her appointment gets revoked.

Created through Executive Order 15 issued in March 2017, the ICAD was mandated to ensure the effective conduct of anti-illegal drug operations, arrest of high-value drug personalities down to the street-level peddles and users, and cleanse the bureaucracy of unscrupulous personnel involved in illegal drug activities, among other functions.

Last week, Duterte said he would surrender his law enforcement power to Robredo, particularly to lead the administration’s war on drugs for six months.

This came after the Vice President said the war on drugs was “obviously not working.”

Duterte first appointed Robredo as chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council in 2016.

But the Vice President stepped down in December 2017 after being told by the Palace to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings.”