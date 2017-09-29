2 drown as wooden bridge breaks

A SEARCH and rescue team recovered the bodies of two persons, one of them a minor, swept by a flashflood after they fell from a wooden footbridge in Cebu City on Friday.

Nagiel Bañacia of the Cebu City Disaster Office said the bodies of Juros Paran, 9, and Arturo Cabradilla, 26, both of Sitio Riverside Banawa in Barangay Guadalupe were fished out from the river covered with mud.

The victims, along with six others, were at the wooden footbridge excitedly shouting upon seeing a snake on the

river that was being swept away by the flashflood. However, the bridge broke because of over loading and dropped to the river from about feet high.

The six managed to swim to the riverbank but the two were swept away by a strong current.

Bañacia said the victims were among the informal settlers living along the danger area near the river close to their work place.

Cebu City has been experiencing heavy downpour since Thursday causing the rivers to overflow.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration – Mactan always reminds the public to be aware of heavy rains in Cebu and some parts of the province brought about by low pressure area in Surigao.

RENAN ALANGILAN