2 NPA rebels killed in Isabela encounter

TWO members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with troopers of the Philippine Army’s 86th Infantry Battalion (86IB) on Monday morning in San Mariano, Isabela.

Prior to the encounter, information through text messages was received by the 86IB that armed men are reportedly “extorting” food and money from residents in remote Sitio Lumalog of Barangay Cadsalan.

When the troops responded to check the area, they were fired upon by at least 15 suspected NPA rebels triggering a firefight at 4:30 a.m. which lasted for about five minutes.

The retreating communist rebels left behind their slain comrades, including a shotgun and a caliber 22 rifle as well as the spent shell of a gun.

The military is still determining the identities of the slain rebels with the assistance of village officials and the Philippine National Police.

Meanwhie, the 86IB said that on May 7 this year, suspected members of the NPA fired at a detachment camp in Barangay Tappa also in San Mariano, Isabela and attacked a detachment of militia men in Maddela, Quirino province.