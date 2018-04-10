Another embarrassment for Philippine tennis

A day after Thailand shamed the Philippines before a home crowd in the two Southeast Asian countries’ Asia-Oceania Group 2 Davis Cup tie, the Filipinos’ non-playing team captain Chris Cuarto was quoted on Monday as saying that his wards lacked “exposure and experience,” thus, the 4-1 walloping from the visiting team.

Cuarto, apparently, was trying to justify the horrible result in favor of the Thais, who must have learned tennis only in the 1980s when the Philippines was already battling India and Japan, Asia’s best, as early as the 1960s.

He could have blamed and rightly so the turf war in the Philippine tennis community for the latest debacle, which recalled the more shameful 5-0 thrashing of the Filipinos also by the Thais in 2017.

It is the same fight for territory that has seen the Philippines contesting Group 2 of the Davis Cup, instead of Group 1, of the major team championship in world tennis.

Our fearless forecast is that the country will remain the doormat not only in the whole of Asia but also in Southeast Asia for many years unless the powers that be of the sport stop playing ping pong as Philippine tennis players watch them continue with their ego trips–and flag and country be damned.

For one, there is not much talent to go around, maybe because there has been no real grassroots program through which world beaters from among the local crop of Roger Federer wannabes could be discovered.

This shortcoming is reflected in the fielding in last week’s tie of a 38-year-old Filipino Davis Cupper (no offense meant to this guy, honest!) to square off with the much younger members of the Thai team.

Of course, the youth factor was supplied by two 18-year-old boys and the ”adult” factor was provided by Francis Casey Alcantara and Jeson Patrombon, both 26 years old.

Alcantara is hardly inexperienced, he was a former Australian Open doubles champion, making him the only Filipino to win a Grand Slam title.

But his game appeared to go nowhere after that landmark victory Down Under as we don’t even see him in the Challenger Series of the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Tennis, apparently, is an expensive sport such that lack of government support dooms even the likes of Alcantara, who, after Australia, had failed to finish on top of the podium in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Tennis in the SEA Games has been lorded over by Thailand, with competition in recent years provided mainly by Vietnam, not by Indonesia anymore, much less by the Philippines.

Filipino players can help themselves, like what Andy Murray did.

Murray’s mother accompanied him around Europe when he was just a struggling player in a sea of equally struggling players.

A report said his mom drove their rundown car and calculated their expenses to the last pound so that they won’t go hungry before Andy takes to the court.

The sacrifice of the Murrays paid off, with Andy winning Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal in tennis, plus the No. 1 world ranking.

He had had injuries the past few years, causing him to slip down the rankings.

At least he had been there, which could make him think of retiring.

Andy Murray, however, is nowhere near 38.