Chef Tatung Sarthou creations at Diamond Hotel’s Filipino Food Festival

In celebration of unity and Philippine Independence, Diamond Hotel Philippines recently launched its Filipino Food Festival dubbed as “Philippine Archipelago” featuring celebrity chef Tatung Sarthou.

Chef Sarthou will take the center stage at Corniche buffet restaurant to give everyone a taste of renowned flavors from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. He will share also his passion on indigenous cooking methods and in-depth knowledge of Philippine gastronomy.

Enjoy creatively prepared dishes akin to traditional fiesta table hopping. Start with some appetizers such as Embutido, Kinilaw and Chicharon Bulaklak. Then head on to the soup section for a fill of warmth and comfort—choose from native Chicken Tinola na may Mais, Classic Molo Soup and Traditional Nilagpang. Satisfy cravings for palatable must-try mains such as the Classic Kare-Kare, Adobong Pula, and Kalderetang Kambing. At the carving section, relish an assortment of juicy meats such as Hamonado, the ever-famous Bagnet and Adobo Glazed Roast Beef. Finally, indulge in a degustation of confectionery delights like Durian Triffle, Champorado Mousse, Buco Merigue Pie, and Halo Halo Flan.

All these and more are available for everyone’s gastronomic satisfaction for only P2,380 per person. Match your meal with a bottle of wine and get a 25-percent discount on the Wine of the Month.

To spice up the celebration, Diamond Hotel Philippines will also be giving away two round trip airline tickets to Cebu. Guests with a minimum of P5,000 spend at the buffet will be entitled to a raffle stub for a chance to win the prize.

As a way to promote Filipino artistry, there will be a live demonstration by Abel Iloco weavers and you may purchase the fabrics and other goods at the selling counter of Ylocos Heritage Arts and Crafts at the hotel’s upper lobby for the duration of the Filipino Food Festival.

Rediscover how the best of east and west found its way into Filipino cooking and prepare to excite your taste buds with an outstanding gastronomic feast at the Diamond Hotel Philippines until June 12.

For restaurant reservations, call (632) 528-3000 local 1121. Buffets can also be purchased online via onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com.