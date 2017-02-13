DOE asks gas stations to be ready for e-vehicles

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has created an ad hoc technical working group to determine the suitability of gasoline stations as charging areas with the emergence of electric vehicles or e-vehicles in the Philippines.

“In preparation for the booming e-vehicle industry, I instructed the DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau and Energy Utilization Management Bureau to issue the necessary policies that will support the development of infrastructures complementing the e-vehicle industry, such as the availability of charging in gasoline stations,” Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

DOE is currently drafting a policy on the reclassification of gasoline stations according to standards, which include the parking area, comfort rooms, CCTVs and convenience stores, among others.

“We are also exploring the possibility of the integration of an electric vehicle charging area to the existing facilities of gasoline stations,” Cusi said.

Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 8479 or the “Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act of 1998,” the DOE is empowered to subject all industry participants to provide suitability of facilities for their proposed operation in accordance with existing national and accepted international standards.

Based on existing policies, this provision in the Oil Deregulation Law was reflected in the DOE’s Retail Rules on Liquid Petroleum Products (Department Circular DC2003-11-010), wherein the Philippine National Standards on Petroleum Products, Retail Outlets and Health, Safety and Environment (PNS/DOE FS 1-1:2005) specifies that the building/structures (i.e., gasoline stations) shall have a sales office, toilet facilities and an electrical/mechanical room.

“Apart from readying electric vehicle infrastructures, we also want to strengthen our gasoline stations’ consumer welfare and satisfaction through well-maintained and functional amenities within its premises,” Cusi said.

