F Hills, Villamor step up WGAP drive

Forest Hills romped off with a six-point binge at home, including a victory in Class B, while Villamor topped Class A as they closed in on Tagaytay Highlands after five legs of the WGAP Circuit in Antipolo, Rizal recently.

The hosts took advantage of their familiarity with the rolling Forest Hills Golf and Country Club’s Nicklaus and Palmer layouts, scoring a 20-point romp over Alabang, 154-134, in Class B while finishing second to Alabang in Class C and winding up third in Class A.

The huge six-point output thus tied Forest Hills with Villamor at second with 18 points, just a point behind Tagaytay (19), guaranteeing a spirited chase for the overall crown with three legs left in the eight-stage circuit organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Villamor, meanwhile, drew 38 Stableford points from national player Harmie Constantino while Kristine Torralba, Beatrice Tronco and Ester Fasol backed her up with 35, 32 and 30 points, respectively, as it pooled a 135 and beat Orchard by four for the Class A plum. Orchard and Forest Hills scored identical 131 points but the former nipped the latter in the countback for the runner-up honors.

Tagaytay placed fourth with a 129 followed by Sta. Elena (119), Alabang (113) and Camp Aguinaldo (88).

Drawing a pair of 40 pointers from Lee So Young and Kim Jongyeon, Forest Hills assembled a 154 for a whopping 20-point rout of Alabang, which made a 134, with Tagaytay edging Villamor in the countback at 127 for third in Class B.

Sta. Elena placed fourth at 126 followed by Camp Aguinaldo (123) and Canlubang (118).

Alabang, on the other hand, got 44 points from Carol Nielsen while Anna Haurie, Rachel Shah and Joyce Duque added 41, 32 and 31 points, respectively, as it captured the Class C crown over Forest Hills, which pooled a 146.

Tagaytay came in third at 145 followed by Canlubang (143), Sta. Elena (125), Villamor (123), Camp Aguinaldo (115), Orchard (111) and Valley Golf (109).

Winning the individual titles were Orchard’s Alexandra Etter (36-Class A), Alabang’s Tess Yap (41-Class B) and Margaret Tan of Tagaytay (43-Class C).

Tagaytay will host the sixth leg on August 22 at Midlands and Lucky Nine course while Canlubang’s North will host the next stop on Sept. 11 before the circuit winds up at Sta. Elena on October 9.