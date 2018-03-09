Gayoso tows Ateneo past NU

Jarvey Gayoso struck the lone goal as Ateneo De Manila University edged out National University (NU), 1-0, to snatch the top spot in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 80 men’s football tournament on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Gayoso, the reigning Most Valuable Player and Best Striker, netted the game-winner late in the match to carry the Blue Booters past erstwhile leader and idle University of the Philippines with 18 points on six wins against two defeats.

Defending champion Ateneo also seized its fourth straight win as it opened the second round on a bright note.

The Bulldogs suffered their fourth loss and fell to No. 5 with 10 markers on three wins and a draw. It was also the end of National U’s two-game streak.

Both teams showed airtight defense, resulting in a scoreless affair until star striker Gayoso weaved his magic in the 77th minute for his eighth goal of the season.

After receiving a sneaky lead pass from substitute midfielder Renko Gaudiel, Gayoso chipped the ball over goalkeeper Chris Perocho from outside the box.

Meanwhile, De La Salle University ended a losing spell with a 2-0 victory over winless Adamson University.

Jed Diamante and Christopher Lawless scored in the second half for the Green Archers, who halted a three-game skid and re-entered the magic four with 12 points on four victories against four losses.

The Falcons’ misery continued as they absorbed their eighth setback in as many outings.

In the other game, last season’s runner-up Far Eastern University pounded University of the East, 3-1.

The Tamaraw Booters stopped a two-game slide and improved to eight points but remained No. 7 with a 2-2-4 win-draw-loss card.

The Red Warriors slid to No. 6 with 10 markers on a 3-1-4 slate after their two-game winning run came to an end.