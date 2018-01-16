Global Cebu signs forward Valmayor

Global Cebu FC has signed former FC Meralco Manila forward Jinggoy Valmayor for its campaigns in the 2018 Philippines Football League (PFL) season and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup.

The Cebu-based squad confirmed the move of Valmayor to the People’s Club through a statement posted on Facebook late Monday.

“Gerardo ‘Jinggoy’ Valmayor has agreed to terms and has signed with Global Cebu FC,” the statement reads.

“The forward from San Carlos, Negros Occidental joins Cebu’s professional club from FC Meralco Manila to augment our frontline for the upcoming Philippines Football League season as well as the 2018 AFC Cup.”

Valmayor played as a second-string striker for the now-defunct Sparks, scoring a game-winning header in Meralco Manila’s elimination round match against rival Kaya FC-Makati in PFL’s inaugural season.

The substitute forward also played a key role in University of the Philippines’ several championship runs in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and won the Rookie of the Year award. He was also a former Azkals stalwart who played in the Southeast Asian Games.

Valmayor, along with other frontliners of Global Cebu, is expected to fill the void left by national team standouts Misagh Bahadoran and Hikaru Minegishi.

The Visayan powerhouse club earlier re-acquired goalkeeper Junjun Badelic, a teammate of Valmayor in Meralco, and signed ex-Davao Aguilas FC midfielder Jordan Jarvis. Global is set to announce its other signings in the following days.