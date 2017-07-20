Groups defend ‘terror fronts’

Catholic and other religious leaders have rallied behind two non-government organizations running schools in the country after Turkish Ambassador Esra Cankorur last week accused the NGOs of being terrorist fronts.

Former Education Secretary and De La Salle University President Bro. Armin Luistro was among those who recently expressed support for the two NGOs in a prepared statement sent from out of town.

Also, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) led a group of four religious and lay Catholic organizations during a news conference on Tuesday to lend support to the Integrative Center for Alternative Development Foundation Inc. (ICAD) and Pacific Dialogue Foundation Inc. (PDF), the NGOs that run the Filipino-Turkish Tolerance School in Zamboanga City and the Fountain International Schools in Metro Manila.

The Church and lay leaders cited the ICAD and PDF for their numerous programs and projects in partnership with religious groups and the government for charitable causes and to promote peace and understanding among the Christian, Muslim and other major faiths.

Also, the group debunked as false the terror charges hurled by Cankorur in the media last week.

Among those at the news conference were Fr. Carlos Reyes, executive secretary of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Inter-religious Dialogue; and Dr.Potre Diampuan, regional coordinator of the United Religions Initiative South East Asia-Pacific.