HOUSING PROJECT UP FOR LUCENA EMPLOYEES, TRANSPORT GROUPS

LUCENA CITY, Quezon: Local government employees on job order status, members of transport groups and other marginalized sectors are given priority in the low-cost housing project of the city government in Barangay Silangang Mayao. Mayor Roderick Alcala said the initial 47 houses are ready for occupancy as soon as electric and water meters are connected. The Don Victorville housing project will build 550 houses in a five-hectare lot in partnership with Pag-ibig Fund with Calmar Homes as developer. Alcala advised the beneficiaries to avail of Pag-Ibig long-term loan plan for about P2,000 monthly amortization payable in 30 years.

Belly M. Otordoz