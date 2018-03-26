How Transparency International’s corruption index fails

The conventional view is that advanced economies have subdued corruption, which burdens mainly emerging countries. An alternative view is that current corruption indices are biased against emerging economies. The Philippines is a case in point – but only one among many.

IN late February, Rappler headlined: ‘PH slips in 2017 global corruption index.” With a score of 34, the Philippines ranked 111th out of 180 countries in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). According to the report, the country’s ranking was “down from 35 in the 2015 and 2016 reports… placing 111th among 180 countries [from 95th of 168 in 2015].”

It is “bad news,” said Alejandro Salas, an expert at Transparency International, a major non-government organization, in an email to Rappler. “The situation in the perception of corruption in the country has been going downhill in the last 3 years.” The relation of the low score to the “war on drugs” by President Duterte was “not direct,” Salas suggested, but “one can speculate that there is some influence.”

And yet, a closer review would indicate that, according to the Transparency International’s index, the Philippines was least corrupt when the drug trade thrived, corruption soared and US observers warned about the country’s’ plunge toward a “narco state.” It was only when the Duterte government began its fight against corruption that the index mysteriously deemed the country’s ranking the worst in years.

The Philippine anomaly is certainly not the only one. In the most recent Corruption Perceptions Index, the rankings are topped, as often before, by the tiny Nordic countries, Western Europe, the US and advanced Asia, including Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. While institutions tend to be more advanced in advanced economies, many of these countries have suffered from relatively high-profile corruption cases in the past few years that seem to have left no impact on their CPI.

Moreover, anomalies abound.

Despite more than 100,000 anti-corruption indictments, China’s ranking has improved slowly and it is still ranked far behind Romania, Senegal and Belarus, which may come as a great surprise to foreign multinationals and expats operating in these countries. South Korea’s performance improved the most when the country suffered from bribery and corporate scandals associated with the now-impeached president Park Geun-hye. Myanmar has steadily improved its ranking, while more than half a million Rohingyas have fled persecution to neighboring Bangladesh.

These anomalies and others cannot be explained away. They are systemic. And yet, few media reports question the validity of the scores, the rankings, and the method, not to speak of Transparency International itself.

Methodological bias

While corruption may be too complex to be captured by a single score, CPI is often used precisely for that purpose. Furthermore, no distinction is made in terms of size. As a result, corruption and the ways to overcome it are seen as pretty much identical in both India and China (almost 1.4 billion people each), and in Suriname and Solomon Islands (fewer than 600,000 people each).

Most importantly, the CPI does not measure actual corruption, due to challenges in measurement, but perceived corruption, which adds to bias. If history is written by the victors, then corruption perceptions are framed by the world’s leading media companies—most of which remain headquartered in the United States and Western Europe— which shape the dominant perceptions around the world.

Analysts and investors routinely use the CPI for longitudinal purposes. Yet, the methodology was changed only in 2012 to allow for comparison across time. And even these changes leave questions about such comparisons. In the case of Nigeria, the largest African economy, the CPI suggests that the country had some of its least corrupt years under President Jonathan Goodluck, even though that’s when illicit capital outflows soared.

In theory, CPI tries to bypass the bias problem by including “different” perceptions. Yet, in practice, most come from the US and few European countries, including the World Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit, Freedom House, Global Insights, and Political and Economic Risk Consultancy (PERC). In the emerging world, these sources are often—and for a good reason—criticized for Western, particularly US, bias and, in certain cases, for contributing to destabilization.

Most stunningly, while the CPI surveys tend to focus largely on emerging countries, the latter are systematically excluded as sources. In effect, the latter do not include even a single think-tank or consultancy headquartered in emerging and developing economies.

Internal divides, moral hazards

The Corruption Perceptions Index was developed by the Transparency International (TI), an international non-governmental organization, which seeks to combat global corruption. Though based in Germany, TI’s key founders were not only Germans but represented the World Bank, US military intelligence, US multinationals and industrialists – that’s a highly limited view of international community.

Even TI lacks internal consensus, as evidenced by recent rift between TI and its US affiliate. In 2012, Transparency International USA gave Hillary Clinton its Integrity Award, even as the US State Department issued a subpoena to the Clinton Foundation, which had raised $2 billion in two decades. Since the 2000s, the foundation had been criticized for lack of transparency, odd deals with resource-rich oligarchs and the highly controversial Blackwater Worldwide. In the Clinton deals, billions of dollars exchanged hands, but only a fraction ended in the final destination.

In 2013, TI members called for “Edward Snowden’s recognition as a whistleblower.” TI-USA rejected the idea. Instead, a year later, TI-USA honored Raytheon, a leading Pentagon defense contractor, for its “efforts to prevent corruption.” In 2015, Bechtel, a global nuclear-security giant, won TI-USA’s corporate leadership award.

As questionable corporate capital soared at TI-USA, corruption perceptions increased around TI in both the US and Germany. By January 2017, the open conflict between TI and its US arm led TI to strip its US affiliate of its accreditation.

Today, TI-USA has renamed itself as “Coalition for Integrity,” and its major funders include US defense contractor giants (Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon) and security-nuclear conglomerates (Bechtel), financial interests (Citigroup, Deloitte) and multinationals (GE, Google, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Pfizer). As the Coalition for Integrity enjoys more and more the generosity of the corporate community, the potential for moral hazard within the organization has multiplied.

Private-sector corruption excluded

Oddly enough, the CPI only measures “public-sector” corruption. That’s a striking limitation and one that is routinely ignored by most who rely on the index. The implications are many.

According to the OECD, public sector employment is highest (25 percent-35 percent) in Nordic countries, and countries with strong states, such as France and Russia. In Anglo-Saxon economies, such as the UK and US, even Germany, the public sector has a lower role (15 percent-22 percent). Conversely, private sector activities are significant in Nordic countries and state-led economies (60-75 percent), but higher in other major advanced economies (over 80 percent).

Since the private sector is excluded, Sweden had one of the best CPI scores in 2015, even though Telia Sonera was facing serious bribery allegations. Despite the massive LIBOR scandal, the US and UK rankings did not take major hits. The same goes for corporate scandals, from WorldCom and Enron to Lehman and AIG. Similarly, the recent Volkswagen scandal failed to tarnish Germany’s high position.

In 2015 even Transparency International, which had criticized its US arm for too intimate ties with the corporate community, accepted millions of dollars from Siemens, which has paid some of the largest corporate corruption fines for international bribes, and from some other questionable corporate sources.

Illicit financial flows excluded

The private-sector exclusion means that the activities of multinationals dominating developing economies are also ignored, although they involve huge illicit financial flows to and from developing countries. The magnitude of estimated illicit flows is currently estimated to range from $1.4 trillion to $2.5 trillion, according to international watchdogs.

The Philippines is a case in point. Like in many other emerging economies, public sector is small in the country (barely 15 percent). Consequently, the CPI ignores private-sector activities that account for almost 85 percent of the Philippines economy.

And since illicit financial flows are excluded, corruption perceptions associated with such flows are also neglected—even though illicit financial flows to and from the Philippines amounted to $410 billion between 1960 and 2011, according to research.

The ultimate irony is that the Transparency International’s CPI ranks developing countries, which suffer the most from these illicit flows, as the most corrupt, whereas advanced economies, which benefit the most from such flows, are deemed the least corrupt.

Transparency International operates in a very important area. There is a huge and pressing need for an effective multidimensional corruption indicator. But the current Index is too prejudiced for informed analysis, too biased in its exclusions and too hypocritical in its professed neutrality.

Dr Dan Steinbock is the founder of Difference Group and has served as research director at the India, China and America Institute (USA) and visiting fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China) and the EU Center (Singapore). For more, see https://www.differencegroup.net/