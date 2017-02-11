La Salle guns for first win, takes on UE

De La Salle University (DLSU) will gun for its first win when it takes on University of the East (UE) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium, at 2 p.m. today.

After eliciting a scoreless draw against reigning champion University of the Philippines (UP) in their initial outing, the Green Archers are keen on entering the winners’ column as they face the Red Warriors.

On the other hand, the Red Warriors are also coming off a 2-2 draw against National University in their first match in the previous weekend.

UE dominated the first half with goals by Mar Diano and Bon Opena in the 14th and 26th minutes, respectively, to give them a 2-0 lead at halftime.

However, a late game two goals by the Bulldogs resulted in a draw.

Meanwhile, the NU Bulldogs will face the UP Fighting Maroons in the second game at 4 p.m. followed by the clash between University of Santo Tomas and Ateneo de Manila University at 6 p.m.