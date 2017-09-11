Lady Maroons rout Engineers, stay in PVL hunt

University of the Philippines sized up Technological Institute of the Philippines in the opening set then unleashed its full might in the next two to score a lopsided 25-20, 25-9, 25-13 victory in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan on Monday.

Reeling from their five-set defeat to the Adamson side last week, the Lady Maroons shook off an early struggle and imposed their will from the second set on to demolish the Lady Engineers and tie the San Beda Red Spikers at 1-1 at third in Group B play of the two-division tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Adamson paces the field with a 2-0 card while Arellano U totes a 2-1 slate in the single round elims with the top two advancing to the crossover semis.

With skipper Diana Carlos, Isa Molde and Clarice Ramos on the firing end, the Lady Maroons unloaded 35 spikes, nearly doubling their rivals’ production of 18. The Diliman-based squad also dominated the net on the defensive end, coming away with eight blocks and feasted on the Lady Engineers’ sloppy service reception with 10 aces.

“We wanted to win coming off that loss to Adamson,” said Carlos, who topscored with 14 hits, including 11 kills. She also drew solid backup from Molde, who fired 12 hits while Marian Buitre, Ramos, Justine Dorog and Roselyn Rosier combined for 25 markers to complete their 60-minute romp.

UP’s solid defense and floor coverage also held TIP’s hitters to single-digit outputs with Ashley Jinon’s six markers proving to be the team’s best.

Gayle Layug had five, Eunice Mabayao made four, Jade Gentapa scored three and Aixel Cahigao and Khem Consencino combined for three hits for TIP, which dropped a four-setter to San Beda last week and in danger of missing the semis in the season-ending conference of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Earlier, La Salle blew a two-set lead but fought back and outhit National U in the decider to carve out a 31-29, 25-23, 20-25, 19-25, 15-6 decision in men’s play.

Arjay Onia fired 21 points, Raymark Woo and Cris Dumago added 15 hits apiece and Joshua Jose backed them up with 13 markers are the Archers evened their card at 2-2 while dealing the Bulldogs their second loss against a win.

La Salle lost the battle of spikes, 58-63, but produced more blocks, 16-13, and scored seven aces against one by NU.

San Beda, on the other hand, rebounded from a two-game skid as it upended University of the Philippines, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19, for a 1-2 card in a tie with its victim.

Games tomorrow

8 a.m. – St. Benilde vs Ateneo (men’s)

10 a.m. – FEU vs UST (men’s)