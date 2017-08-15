Letran survives Baste for fifth win

Colegio de San de Letran outlasted San Sebastian College-Recoletos in overtime, 79-75, to tighten up its hold of the third spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

“The character of my players came out when Jeo (Ambohot) was sidelined. Everybody stepped up in his absence,” said Letran head coach Jeff Napa, whose squad improved to 5-3 win-loss on No. 3.

Star guard Rey Nambatac drilled in game-high figures of 23 points and 14 rebounds to lead four other Knights in twin-digit scoring as they stretched their winning streak to four.

Michael Calisaan tallied a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds while Enzo Navarro chipped in 14 markers for the Golden Stags, who joined University of Perpetual Help System DALTA on No. 6 with a similar 3-4 card.

