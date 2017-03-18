Lowe joins Williams as technical chief

LONDON: Formula One team Williams announced the appointment of Paddy Lowe as their new chief technical officer on Thursday.

Lowe started his Formula One career at Williams as a control systems engineer and returns to head the team’s engineering operation after four years with current constructors’ champions Mercedes.

The Briton is also now a Williams shareholder and will have a hand in the company’s business along with deputy principal Claire Williams and chief executive Mike O’Driscoll.

In his previous six years with Williams, Lowe helped pioneer the active suspension system that took Nigel Mansell to the 1992 World Championship in the FW14B.

Lowe moved to McLaren in 1993 and helped the team secure three drivers’ Championships and one constructors’ championship during two decades there.

“I’ve always had a deep respect for Williams, my first team in Formula One. It is a huge honour to return in this leadership position and to have the opportunity to become a shareholder,” Lowe said in a statement.

“I am extremely motivated to play my part in bringing success back to the team. The vision for the future set out by the Williams board is powerful and has compelled me to join an organisation committed to building on its unique legacy and to reaching the pinnacle of Formula One once again,” he added.

