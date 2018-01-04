Marawi general now head of Southern Luzon Command

ONE of the generals who led the fight against the Islamic State-linked Maute terrorists in Marawi City, has been appointed head of the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom), the military said.

Lt. Gen. Danilo Pamonag was commander of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) before his new designation.

Pamonag and five others were promoted to general and were given their new star in the donning of ranks presided on Thursday by Armed Forces Chief Rey Leonardo Guerrero at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

The other five are: Lt. Gen. Paul Atal, commander of the Cebu-based Central Command; Maj. Gen. Fernando Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deputy chief of staff for intelligence; Maj. Gen. Rene Glen Paje, AFP deputy chief of staff; Maj. Gen. Jose Antonio Carlos Motril, chief of the AFP Human Rights Office; and Brig. Gen. Joseph Villanueva, head of the PMA Headquarters Academics Group.

According to Philippine Army records, Pamonag started as Platoon Leader of Delta Company under the 26th Infantry Battalion (IB) in Mindanao and became the company commander of the Alpha Company also under the 26th IB.

Pamonag is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandiwa” Class of 1985, which also counts several senior military officers as members such as his predecessor, Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr.; Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, Philippine Army chief; Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar, Philippine Air Force chief; Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., former AFP spokesman and now AFP deputy chief of staff for plans; Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

In November 2017, Madrigal was appointed commander of the Davao-based Eastern Mindanao Command, the previous post of Guerrero before being named AFP chief.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesman, said President Rodrigo Duterte signed in December the ad-interim appointments of the promoted generals. DEMPSEY REYES