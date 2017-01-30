A meet and greet with Belle

In time for Beauty and the Beast’s 25th year celebration, Toy Kingdom and the Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia, took the beautiful Belle to three key cities in the Philippines, namely Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Mallgoers had the rare opportunity to “Meet & Greet Belle” and take souvenir photos with her during the three stops. The delightful event was completed with fun and exciting games wherein lucky winners brought home special Disney Princess prizes.

The story and characters audiences know and love will soon come to spectacular life in the live-action movie adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told.

Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within.

The Beauty and the Beast live action film is set for release on March 15.