Modern Filipinas unite

Some of Philippine show business’ prettiest faces gather for a beautiful change

From blooming teens to empowered women, the BGC Arts Center of Maybank Theatre in Bonifacio Global City couldn’t have been more beautiful what with the gathering of some of today’s prettiest faces in show business.

All decked in their immaculate white garb, ABS-CBN’s teen stars Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Sofia Andres and Alexa Ilacad; award-winning actresses Iza Calzado—who most recently won the 2017 Osaka Asian Film Festival’s Yakushi Pearl Awardee for Best Performer—and Heart Evangelista; multi-faceted mothers and actresses Toni Gonzaga and Cheska Kramer; and model-cum-TV host extraordinaire Joey Mead-King led throngs of modern Filipinas for the formula re-launch of beauty product Pond’s.

The brand thinks that Filipinas’ skincare rituals from 5 to 10 years ago, the basics which were able to keep their skin clear and well-hydrated, is no longer working in today’s more harsh environment. There’s pollution, stronger UV rays and daily stress that women have to deal with.

“Today’s Filipina is in need of modern-day skincare solutions that can keep up with her ever-evolving skin needs and on-the-go lifestyle. This is why the Pond’s Institute’s recent innovations revolved around developing and improving our formulas,” Apples Aberin, Unilever Head of PR, noted.

Also present in the gathering were online beauty influencers Tricia Gosingtian, Laureen Uy and Kryz Uy.