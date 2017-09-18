Ombudsman summons Patricia in Bautista probe

The Office of the Ombudsman has started its fact-finding investigation into allegations that Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista amassed ill-gotten wealth.

The Ombudsman issued a subpoena to Bautista’s estranged wife Patricia, her lawyer Lorna Kapunan said.

Patricia has claimed that Bautista amassed nearly P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

“She was subpoenaed by the OMB (Ombudsman office) in line with its fact finding investigation and out of respect to the OMB, we brought our client,” Kapunan told reporters.

“We informed them there is already an investigation being conducted by the NBI and therefore we don’t want to preempt whatever the results will be,” she added, referring to the National Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, former Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto “Jing” Paras and lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives against Bautista.

They accused the poll body chief of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

“Bautista culpably violated the Constitution and/or betrayed the public trust when he failed to truthfully, accurately, or completely disclose to the public his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth,” they said.

The House committee on justice will determine on Wednesday whether or not the impeachment complaint is sufficient in form and substance.

The Comelec chief had said that he will face the allegations “at the right time and in the right place.”

In August, the Department of Justice admitted Patricia to the Witness Protection Program and granted her request for protection.