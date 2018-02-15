Pay rules out for employees working on Chinese New Year

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has come out with pay rules for employees who will be working during the Chinese New Year on Friday for strict compliance by private employers and businesses.

Labor and Employment Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd issued Labor Advisory No.03, setting the salary guidelines for February 16, which Malacañang declared as a special (non-working) day.

Under Proclamation No. 269, which President Rodrigo Duterte signed on July 17, 2017, Chinese New Year is a special (non-working) day.

Bello stressed that proper observance of the pay rules on regular holidays and special non-working days would be good for business, as it would lead to more productive and competent employees.

“As we celebrate the onset of the Chinese New Year, we must also observe the proper pay rules for our workers in the private sector,” said Bello.

These are:

1. If the employee did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

2. If the employee worked, he/she shall be paid an additional 30% of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work. Computation: [(Daily rate x 130%) + COLA].

3. If the employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work), he/she shall be paid an additional 30% of his/her hourly rate on said day. Computation: (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

4. If the employee worked during a special day that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 50% of his/her daily rate on the first eight hours of work. Computation: [(Daily rate x 150%) + COLA].

5. If the employee worked in excess of eight hours (overtime work) during a special day that also falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 30 percent of his/her hourly rate on said day. Computation: (Hourly rate of the basic daily wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked). WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL