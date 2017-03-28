PH lands in tough group in FIBA 3×3 World Cup

The Philippine 3×3 squad is up to a daunting task in the coming International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3×3 World Cup slated on June 17 to 21 in Nantes, France.

The Filipinos, ranked No. 19 in the 3×3 event, was drawn in Pool B together with past champions Romania and Slovenia, perennial powerhouse France and newcomer El Salvador.

Defending champion Serbia leads Pool A together with Russia, Andorra, Egypt and Puerto Rico while Pool C is composed of Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Qatar and Sri Lanka.

Completing the cast are United States, Netherlands, New Zealand, Indonesia and South Korea in Pool D.

This is the fourth edition of the 3×3 World Cup. Serbia won the last edition against the Americans in the tournament held in Guangzhou, China. Slovenia won the bronze medal.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has yet to announce the country’s roster for the tournament but expect Terrence Romeo to lead the squad.

Romeo is the highest-ranked Filipino player in the 3×3 competition.

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the standard knockout quarterfinals stage.