Policemen combat pay hiked to P3,000

THE National Police Commission (Napolcom) has granted an increase in combat pay for uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) involved in police operations.

Interior and Local Government Secretary and Napolcom Chairman Ismael Sueno announced on Friday that from P500 per month, qualified PNP personnel will now receive P3,000 combat duty pay.

Napolcom Vice Chairman and Executive Officer Rogelio Casuaro said that the move is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 3 dated September 26, 2016 entitled “Increasing the Rates of Combat Duty Pay and Combat Incentive Pay of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Extending the same allowances to the Uniformed Personnel of the Philippine National Police, Amending therefore Executive Order No. 38 (S. 2011)” to boost the morale of the uniformed members of the PNP, particularly those assigned to high-risk operations.

Entitled to the increase in combat pay are police officers engaged in actual police operations, patrol duties, anti-terrorism activities and those assigned at the regional headquarters and national support unit headquarters performing support to counter-insurgency and anti-criminality operations, including those providing security to the president and his family and those confined in hospitals due to injuries or wounds sustained or incurred while in police or combat operations.

PNP uniformed personnel who figure in actual combat against members of various insurgent, terrorist and lawless elements shall be entitled to an additional combat incentive pay of P300 per day subject to the following conditions: the operation must be for a specific combat mission duly covered by a PNP Mission Order; personnel involved in combat must be in the published task organization of the PNP Mission Order; and the total additional combat incentive pay for each individual shall not exceed P3,000 per month.

Casurao emphasized that the combat incentive pay shall be over and above the combat duty pay for qualified PNP uniformed personnel. The increase in the combat duty pay and combat incentive pay took effect on September 1, 2016.