PHILIPPINE National Police Chief Ronald de la Rosa said on Wednesday that it was President Rodrigo Duterte who wanted the reinstatement of a controversial police official who has been linked to the murder of a former mayor from Leyte to justify his pay.

“The President intimated to me walang ginagawa ‘yung mga ‘g***o’ na ‘yan. Pagtrabahuhin mo ‘yan dahil sayang ‘yung government money na sinusweldo nila wala silang ginagawa,” said de la Rosa in his testimony before the Senate on Wednesday.

(The President intimated to me that these good for nothing cops were not doing anything and yet were being paid their salaries with government money.)

De la Rosa said he viewed the President’s statement as a “necessary instruction” for him to obey. “But when we see each other, he is intimating to me that it is a waste of government money if they have no work to do. ’You might as well use them.’”

The Senate was conducting an inquiry into why the Department of Justice (DOJ) downgraded the murder charges against Supt. Marvin Marcos, then head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Eastern Visayas, and 18 other policemen to homicide.

Marcos and 18 other policemen are accused of killing of Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa and fellow inmate Raul Yap while in detention at the Baybay subprovincial jail in Leyte on November 5, 2016.

Marcos and his men were suspended pending results of an ongoing police investigation.

Marcos, now head of CIDG in Soccsksargen, has a base pay of P40,298 a month. A police superintendent is equivalent to lieutenant colonel in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).