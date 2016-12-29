More private roads to be opened to motorists

TWO private properties in Quezon City and a government property in Makati City will be opened to motorists as alternate routes to further ease traffic congestion Metro Manila.

Thomas Orbos, officer-in-charge and general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), said on Wednesday that Ayala Land Inc. agreed to open Vertis North in Quezon City for light vehicles passing through the northbound leg of EDSA going to North Avenue and Balintawak.

He said the scheme can potentially decongest the portion of EDSA in Quezon City by allowing motorists to pass through Vertis North instead of traversing the highway.

Orbos said one lane will be available for use by motorists, but a path needs to be created through the center island so vehicles can enter and make a U-turn going to Balintawak. Motorists can also enter the Veterans Memorial Medical Center to head to the North Luzon Expressway via Mindanao Avenue.

Also, Orbos said an access road will be opened between the Quezon Avenue and North Avenue stations of the Metro Rail Transit 3 to provide an alternate route for motorists who want to go to the malls in the area.

Orbos said preparations are being made so the access road may be utilized by February next year.

For Makati, Orbos said the MMDA is planning to open an access road from the South Superhighway near the Magallanes station of the Philippine National Railway to provide more lanes going to EDSA.

He, however, said opening the diversion road may take about six months since the government needs to repair the road, and raise and align the rail tracks.