Red Cross steps up aid for evacuees

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has stepped up its relief efforts for civilians displaced by the recent armed clashes in Marawi City.

The PRC said that it has provided hot meals and clean water, as well as other humanitarian aid such as psychosocial support, first aid, blood supply, and tracing services.

A total of eight evacuation centers in Lanao Del Norte and Iligan City are currently occupied by more than 2,000 families from Marawi City.

“During this time of crisis, our Red Cross staff and volunteers on the ground never waver in their humanitarian mission to deliver aid and assistance to affected families and individuals. PRC volunteers from day one set up welfare desks for Marawi folks displaced in evacuation centers and along the highways. We have provided first aid, psychosocial support, and restoring family links services, distributed safe and clean water and hot meals. We are one in helping the most vulnerable, banking on our fundamental principle of humanity,” said PRC Chairman Richard Gordon.

Gordon added that seven welfare desks were set up in Iligan School of Fisheries, Maria Cristina Barangay Hall, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology, Baloi Gym, Adventist Medical Center, Saguiaran Evacuation Center, and Kinasanghan Hi-Way-2.

The PRC also assisted 17 individuals suffering from high blood pressure and asthma. Five individuals were also provided with first aid in MSU-IIT and Buru-un School of Fisheries.

To augment blood supply, PRC Blood Services has provided blood units to injured individuals in Adventist Hospital. PRC-Cagayan de Oro Chapter also sent blood units to Iligan City.

With the help of nearby PRC local chapters’ health and assessment teams, PRC-Gingoog City Chapter mobilized one ambulance team and gave away medicines for first aid, dressing kits, and anti-tetanus vaccines as needed.

“This is not the time to blame and to divide. We are all Filipinos,” Gordon said.

