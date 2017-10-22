Reigning Miss Earth gets offer from Steven Seagal

GUESS WHO? Socialite accused of drugging media reporter

She has yet to pass on her crown to the next Miss Earth winner but 2016’s titleholder, Katherine Espin, already has the chance to appear in an American TV series.

The Ecuadorian beauty has apparently caught the eye of Hollywood action star Steven Seagal who is currently in the Philippines to shoot his latest project, “General Commander.”

But while Katherine is all praises for the American actor, who is also an environmentalist, she told In the Know she needs to give the offer much thought before giving her decision.

“Yes, they approached me,” she confirmed, “and I know I have an advantage, but I will still go through formal casting. [The process] will be time consuming, and since I have immediate plans after my reign, I really need to think about the offer.”

After the coronation night of Miss Earth on November 4, Katherine will jet off to Europe and spend some time there to celebrate her birthday on November 15.

“They say that the Miss Earth queen is the most well-traveled beauty queen, and yes I have been to maybe more than nine countries during my reign—but not so much in Europe so I do hope to spend my birthday in Paris by the Eiffel Tower,” she enthused.

From Europe, she will go home to Ecuador for the holidays and then settle down in Manila for good! Surprisingly, her plans for her big move don’t necessarily include showbiz stints but mainly a business.

“I plan to bring Ecuadorian roses to the Philippines and make them more accessible for everyone because the beauty [of]these flowers is unreal. I am now working out the logistics part and I do hope to set up the business by February next year so everyone will have nice roses for Valentines.”

If there are potential suitors out there hoping to woo Katherine, why not buy the flowers straight from her shop, since she said that besides her business venture, she will also be open for love at the end of her reign.

Xander Ford is depressed. The internet star who was formerly known as Marlou Arizala opened up to In The Know he has been receiving death threats and constant bashing since his old videos as Marlou dissing Kathryn Bernardo’s legs went viral two weeks ago.

“Hindi po ako makakain, hindi po ako makatulog at nagkulong po ako sa kuwarto. Inalalayan lang po ako ng mga manager ko po kaya andito po ako ngayon.”

He says his video criticizing the actress was just part of a video blog that he used to do with former friends. Xander also apologized in advance for possible videos of him dissing actresses Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre.

“Masama po talaga ako noon, inaamin ko po. Pero ako na po si Xander, hindi ko naman alam na mangyayari ito. Katuwaan lang po yun noon at natuto na po ako. Sorry po talaga.”

Unfortunately, Xander has to face the consequences of his videos, even if they were just for fun, as his scheduled guesting on ABS-CBN’s “Gandang Gabi Vice” has been put on hold.

To turn his depression into something more productive, Xander will be writing about his sudden stardom in a book about cyberbullying.

“Kailangan na po kasi ito matigil. Lahat ng natutunan ko po at experience ko ibabahagi ko po rito.”

GUESS WHO? It was a sad next day for this media reporter who lost his job after covering an evening event. Done with his assignment, he decided to unwind and socialize, happily accepting a drink from the socialite host and other partygoers. Without any recollection of what happened after the drink, the next thing media reporter knew was that he had been fired.

Puzzled, he was told he behaved unusually at the party thus the boot. All media reporter could remember was drinking a glass of clear liquid, which his colleagues now believe had been drugged by the socialite host and the rest of the gang.

