Robredo off to US for daughter’s graduation at Harvard

VICE President Maria Leonor Robredo is off to the United States to attend the graduation of her eldest daughter, Jessica Marie, at the Harvard University in Boston, according to an advisory from her office on Thursday.

It was in March 2017 when Robredo’s eldest daughter, nicknamed Aika, was accepted into Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government’s Mid-Career Master in Public Administration Program as an Edward S. Mason Fellow for the Class of 2018.

At that time, Robredo described her child as her father’s daughter, considering that her late husband, former Local Government Secretary Jesse Robredo, also earned his Masters of Public Administration degree from John F. Kennedy School of Government as an Edward S. Mason fellow back in 1999.

Robredo is expected to fly back to Manila on May 26. LLANESCA T. PANTI