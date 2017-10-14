Rookie pro Carlos wants his star to shine in Asia

At the age of two, Jobim Carlos’ parents were amused to see their son swinging a plastic golf club. The boy picked up his moves watching his grandfather play the sport. Those were the early signs that Carlos would eventually walk the path of a pro golfer.

Carlos, now 24, started competing at the tender age of six with George Walker among his early mentors. He played college golf in San Francisco, California before he decided to return to the Philippines to pit his skills against fellow Pinoys in the local circuit.

Carlos with Rico Hoey, Rupert Zaragosa and Jonathan Delos Reyes snapped the Philippines’ almost two-decade drought in the Putra Cup by winning the tournament in June 2013 at Sherwood Hills Golf Club.

“I think I am one of the better junior golfers of my time even when I played amateur and become a member of the national team,” Carlos recalled with pride.

Their team finished with 840 points, besting Singapore’s 862 and Thailand’s 864.

He considered an achievement as a rookie pro finishing second to Clyde Mondilla in the 2016 ICTSI Manila Masters at East Ridge.

Carlos continually hones his skills in the sport he learned as a child by practicing five times a week at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club – his home course.

“Down time is very little because I am always at the course to practice,” said Carlos.

Carlos admitted that the need for a regular income could be an issue to a rookie golfer like him, “It’s unlike a regular job where you’re assured of a salary every 15th and 30th of the month.”

But he is quick to add that he would not exchange golf for any job in the world.

“Any bad day in the golf course is better than any day in the office,” he said.

He has a lofty goal in the sport , which is to be one of the best golfers in Asia but stressed that he’s not in a hurry to get things done.

“If I achieved that Asian level status, then I will switch my goal to becoming a world class player. But for now, I am preparing and challenging myself to be one of the better pros in Asia. I would rather set a short-term goal and see where it ends up. I take it one game at a time,” he concluded.

