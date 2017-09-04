Zambales mayor survives ambush

Share Email Shares 0

SAN FELIPE, Zambales: Two gunmen riding a motorcycle fired at the car of Mayor Carolyn Senador Fariñas on Monday morning but missed her or her companions in what appeared to be an ambush attempt, police said.

A report from the town police station said Fariñas was on her way to the municipal hall at 7:30 a.m. when the unidentified assailants opened fire at her Toyota Innova. But the mayor and her companions —John Ray Ramil, a staff officer and driver Raul Rosete—luckily survived the attack along Mendaros Street near the national highway here.

Only Rosete was hurt in the face from the shattered glass windshield.

According to police, the suspects were on board a motorcycle with plate number 7979UY and fled towards the northern direction of the province. The motorcycle was later discovered abandoned in a village in the town.

Police provincial director Senior Supt. Christopher Mateo said investigation on the shooting incident was on ongoing, adding that the campaign against illegal drugs is doing well and discounted it as possible motive.

Investigation showed the attackers were going in the opposite direction when it fired shots at Fariña’s car which was heading towards the town plaza. Another four shots were fired hitting the rear window of the vehicle where the mayor was seated.